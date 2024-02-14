The Green Cooling Initiative (GCI) has announced the launch of a new version of Grenada’s Green Cooling label, which is designed to make it easier for consumers and distributors to identify cooling appliances that use natural refrigerants.

“With this new label, it is now easy to identify green cooling appliances, which use natural refrigerants such as propane (R290) in ACs and isobutane (R600a) in refrigerators,” said the GCI. “Notably, these refrigerants are not only more environmentally friendly but offer additional advantages such as higher energy efficiency and lower refrigerant charge.”

The GCI is an umbrella of projects funded by the German government, the French government the European Union and other donors supporting worldwide green cooling.



Grenada’s National Ozone Unit (NOU) launched the new version of the natural refrigerant label in collaboration with Cool Contributions Fighting Climate Change II (C4 II), a GIZ program assisting policymakers in Grenada, the Philippines and Costa Rica with developing and implementing more ambitious cooling policies. The German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection funds C4 II as part of the International Climate Initiative.

The country’s first natural refrigerant label, found only on refrigerators, was piloted in May 2018 by two stores in Saint George’s, the Caribbean island nation’s capital. The label, a magnetic sticker, was provided by the NOU and affixed to refrigerators in the two stores that used R600a.

NatRefs sales training

NOU Officer Leslie Smith and C4 II project team members conducted training on the various labels found on cooling appliances and how to calculate and interpret metrics such as energy efficiency, energy costs and global warming impact.

Appliance sales representatives from Modern Electrical Solutions, Cooling Tech, Comfort Air and Courts Grenada participated in the training, which included a practical exercise measuring energy use and related cost savings of an isobutane-based refrigerator.

Robert Medford, Director of the Grenada Bureau of Standards, also participated in the training, emphasizing the relevance of cooling appliance labeling standards and explaining how standards ensure compliance with the country’s environmental commitments and deliver “optimal” appliances to end users.

Trained sales representatives are better equipped to explain the label and perform environmental and energy calculations to show end users the environmental impact and energy costs before they purchase appliances, according to the GCI.

The country anticipates that the relaunched natural refrigeration label and the sales representative training will stimulate green cooling appliance sales, helping to realize its vision of becoming the “first HFC-free island.”

Leslie Smith, center, conducting training. Photo credit: GCI.

No place for HFCs

In a presentation at the ATMOsphere (ATMO) Latin America (LATAM) Summit 2023, Smith outlined Grenada’s Montreal Protocol Bill, which came into effect in 2024 and restricts the importation and exportation of residential refrigeration appliances with a refrigerant GWP of 150 or greater and air-conditioning units with a refrigerant GWP of 750 or greater. ATMO LATAM was held in Mexico City and was organized by ATMOsphere, publisher of Hydrocarbons21.com.

“[We] seek to make Grenada the first HFC-free or natural refrigerant island in the world,” said Smith.

“Fiscal incentives for any refrigeration or AC appliance operating with renewable energy and meeting the minimum energy performance standard or with a GWP of less than 150 for refrigerators or less than 750 for ACs are subject to or entitled to 100% concessions on all customs, duties and taxes,” he added.

Along with the financial incentives, Grenada has established a regional hydrocarbon training center with a certification scheme that Smith said has enabled more than 80% of the country’s technicians to be trained in natural refrigerants.

Grenada has a population of 110,000 between its mainland and two sister islands, which together cover 133mi2 (344km2). The country is situated in the southeast Caribbean Sea just north of Trinidad and Tobago.

“We are a small, low-volume consuming country, but we carry a big punch,” said Smith.